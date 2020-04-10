Lockdown: Buhari Meets Task Force, Keeps Mum On Extension

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, met with the members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Buhari said this in a tweet on Friday.

He said the meeting held at the State House with members of the task force was on national response to COVID-19.

The SGF had earlier said the task force would meet with Buhari to review the lockdown order in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, The PUNCH reports.

The President, who had, on March 29, ordered the lockdown for an initial period of 14 days, did not provide any indication on whether or not the lockdown would be extended.

Those at the meeting included Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the PTF; the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Coordinator in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu.

Buhari said, “The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 briefed me today. I remain very grateful for the hard work that they are putting into this national assignment. I have no doubt that with all these efforts, Nigeria will triumph over this pandemic.”

