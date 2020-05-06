‘Lockdown affecting agents’

By Omobola Toolu-Kusimo

Insurance premiums are not as regular as they used to be as customers are being discouraged to remit premiums due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown in the country.

The monthly budget of an average insurance firm has also drastically reduce.

Similarly, it has been difficult to conclude new businesses as many of the prospective client are not technologically inclined and even the once that are find it difficult to print and fill proposal forms because of the lockdown and electricity challenges.

These were findings by the Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN) made available to reporters by the General Secretary, Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN), Moses Itoya, in Lagos.

He said considering that some agents collect cash, the lock down would tempt those qith unscrupulous attitude to tamper with such cash.

Despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry, Itoya said there were also some light.

He stated that ARIAN had projected disruptive developments to businesses, such as the pandemic, such that the association prepared its members ahead during its last year’s conference themed: “Retail insurance & digital transformation”.

He challenge, however, is that the agent is not the once to implement it but the underwriting firm, by deploying the use of Information Technology into the company structure.

He pointed out that this is for most firms to review their businesses to meet up with the 21st century competition.

He said: “For some insurance companies, it’s a time of total loss as claims will be paid but no new premiums to augment. For those companies with clear vision and aspirations, it is a time to experiment the technology they deployed earlier and see its functionality as either merit or demerit.

“This period will also make prospective client see more reason to take a risk plan for themselves and families. It will make so many companies see their loopholes in the area of embracement of digital transformation. It is a period where company management will need to communicate online using various tools like Microsoft online, Facebook or WhatsApp video and voice conference calls; that is why international training is essential.”

Itoya said ARIAN has recommended that firms should move very fast like the banks, where you can use various technology channels to transact businesses. E-channel, direct debit, online banking, transfers, among others, he added, could be deployed to aid their agent’s job for productivity.

“Looking at the structure of the agency system, which revolves round, it is as ‘you work you earn’. We need more than ever before to realign our financial plans to survive any crisis. Maximum support should be given to agents at this trying period by the company’s operative.

“We need to give incentives and financial support to agents that are new and who have not built a large client base, if not many of them will leave the system. However, if assisted, it will help the company to reduce cash suppression and reduce fraud rate.

“Management should reach out or get in touch with the grassroots, to know how an average agent feels in the company during this period. We hope that after the lock down, businesses will start flowing in as usual. We urge the companies to support ARIAN so that we can move the industry forward.’’

