Lock Down: Wike Reverses Position On Church Attendance For Easter

The Rivers State government has cancelled the concession granted to Churches to hold Easter services with their full congregations.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had in a state-wide broadcast on Thursday evening, announced that religious groups would be allowed to hold their full gatherings for the Good Friday and Easter Sunday services.

However, several individuals and religious groups, including the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Catholic Church, urged residents of the state not to abide by the governor’s directives.

But, the state government, in a special government announcement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the decision was taken after due consultations with eminent clergymen and well-meaning Nigerians.

The special announcement reads in part: “The Rivers State Government has cancelled the concession granted churches to hold services with their full congregations.

“This decision was taken after due consultations with eminent clergy men, well-meaning Nigerians and civil society groups.

“For the avoidance of doubt, churches should stick to the 50 persons per service to maintain social distancing.”

Source:- Leadership ng/ Channels Tv

