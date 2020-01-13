Lobi Stars beat MFM to claim top spot

Taofeek Babalola

LOBI Stars of Makurdi defeated Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC of Lagos 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day 14 clash to move to the top of the table.

Chukwudi Nwaodu ninth minute goal was all Lobi Stars needed to take maximum points at the Makurdi Stadium and move two points clear at the summit.

The table toppers Plateau United relinquished top spot for the first time this season following a goalless draw with resurgence Akwa United in another game at the Jos New Stadium.

Sunshine Stars of Akure extended their winning streak over Wikki Tourists to four in the NPFL following a 2-1 win in Bauchi.

Wikki Tourists captain Muhammad Guda’s 70th minute goal from the penalty spot was not enough to save his side from defeat as goals from Anthony Omaka and Fuad Ekelojuoti ensured that that the Big Elephants suffered first defeat at the refurbished stadium.

Wikki returned to their home ground in Bauchi on Sunday after playing at Zaria Road Stadium Complex, Jos and Pantami Stadium in Gombe for two seasons.

Rivers United remains in third place despite their 2-1 loss to Dakkada FC, who moved to fourth after their victory at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

At the Nnewi Stadium, FC IfeanyiUbah came from behind to thrash Warri Wolves 3-1 while Jigawa Golden Stars survived a last minute scare to secure a hard fought victory over struggling Adamawa United 3-2 at the Sani Abacha Stadim, Kano.

In Okigwe, Heartland FC recorded their first ever top flight win over Abia Warriors in 10 matches. Forward Abiodun Thompson scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men held for the bragging rights in the Oriental Derby.

Elsewhere, Kwara United were two goals better than Katsina United at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

The Rangers International versus Nasarawa United and Enyimba FC against Kano Pillars matches were postponed due to their continental engagements.

The next round of matches comes up in midweek.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...