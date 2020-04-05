Living Faith Church Donates Ambulance, Medical Equipment, Protective Gear To Support #COVID19 Response In Nigeria

Living Faith Church has donated an ambulance, medical equipment & protective gear to support the coronavirus pandemic response in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet via its Twitter handle, yesterday.

The NCDC tweeted:

“This week, NCDC received an ambulance, medical equipment & protective gear from Living Faith Church to support #COVID19Nigeria response.

“We are grateful for the collective efforts of the government & community institutions to #PreventCOVID19Spread”

The NCDC has so far confirmed 224 cases in Nigeria. See break down below:

As at 11:15am 5th April, there are 224 confirmed cases

27 discharged

5 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states- https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet Lagos- 115

FCT- 45

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 9

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020

