Living Faith Church Donates Ambulance, Medical Equipment, Protective Gear To Support #COVID19 Response In Nigeria

Living Faith Church has donated an ambulance, medical equipment & protective gear to support the coronavirus pandemic response in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet via its Twitter handle, yesterday.

The NCDC tweeted:

“This week, NCDC received an ambulance, medical equipment & protective gear from Living Faith Church to support #COVID19Nigeria response.

“We are grateful for the collective efforts of the government & community institutions to #PreventCOVID19Spread”

The NCDC has so far confirmed 224 cases in Nigeria. See break down below:

As at 11:15am 5th April, there are

224 confirmed cases
27 discharged
5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states- https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet

Lagos- 115
FCT- 45
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 9
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020

