Liverpool’s Lead Over Manchester City Is “Unthinkable” – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp could not have more respect for Manchester City, but feels the Reds must have done something right to be so far ahead.

Jürgen Klopp admits that Liverpool‘s current situation in the Premier League table, in which the team commands a 20-point lead over Manchester City is “pretty unthinkable” after watching Pep Guardiola’s side thrash Burnley last night.

The reigning Premier League champions followed up a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the first game back following the coronavirus-enforced break to the season with another impressive display on Monday. City scored five without reply to brush aside Burnley and, with Liverpool only able to manage a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s Merseyside derby, the Reds’ huge cushion at the summit has been reduced.

Liverpool need five points to claim the title

Klopp’s side get the chance to respond on Wednesday when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield, with a first league title in 30 years within touching distance ahead of a trip to the Etihad Stadium on 2 July.

“The only thing I realised from watching the game last night was how is it possible that anybody is 20 points ahead of this team? That’s pretty much unthinkable, actually,” Klopp told the media. “So we must have done, obviously, a couple of things really well and right that we can have the situation here. But, no, I don’t think about City catching us, or whatever. I think about Crystal Palace. I watched them because we play them in eight or nine days, and not watching them to hope that they lose – it was never like this. Maybe I wanted them to lose last season against Leicester, but that didn’t work very well so that’s why I stopped doing that. That was one time and it didn’t help. I respect them a lot, I’ve said that plenty of times. They look like they will win all their remaining games because they are really strong, but they were always strong. We are not so bad, so let’s think about that.”

Salah and Robertson ready to return

Mohamed Salah, who was an unused substitute, and Andy Robertson were not involved in the stalemate at Goodison due to fitness concerns, though Klopp confirmed both could feature against Palace. However, James Milner and Joel Matip are ruled out after the pair were forced off with injuries against Everton.

“[Salah] trained yesterday completely normal, he will train today completely normal I would guess and then he is available. What I make with the line-up, you have to wait until tomorrow,” Klopp explained. “It is the same with Robbo; he trained yesterday completely normal as well, so it’s the same. Millie and Joel will not be available for tomorrow. We have to figure out exactly how long it will take, but tomorrow they will not play.”

