Liverpool Target Gustavo Maia Wants A Move To Barcelona This Summer

Liverpool target Gustavo Maia wants a move to Barcelona as The Reds hope of signing the youngster could be dashed.

Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana told Sport that the La Liga Champions will wrap up a deal for the Sao Paulo wondered this summer.

The La Liga Champions have already had an agreement in place to sign Maia and the deal is almost completed with Barcelona ready to wrap it up.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

According to the report in Marca, it seems only a matter of time now before the teenager is posing in red and blue.

“We will fulfil the agreement we had. He’s really skilful and could give us a big boost,” Vilajoana says of a player who will set Barcelona back £3 million.

This comes a matter of days after Maia’s agent suggested that Liverpool were never the likely destination for a player who had his heart set on following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar.

“We are sure Barcelona will complete the purchase,” Danilo Silva says in quotes reported by Globo Esporte “There was already a signal from the club and Maia has started private Spanish lessons to get more prepared.

“Other clubs came to us in the last few months. But he never had any doubt, he always wanted Barcelona.”

Barcelona will entertain Leganes in their next La Liga clash on Tuesday.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

