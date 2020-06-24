Liverpool Offer £199m Plus Key Player For Mbappe

In a desperate attempt to beat Real Madrid of their long-term target, Liverpool have offered Paris Saint German (PSG) £199m plus Sadio Mane for Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner has been strongly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for two consecutive seasons and was even rumoured to have agreed a deal in principle to join the Los Blancos before the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 which forced the suspension of football.

With Real Madrid struggling to raise money from selling players, Liverpool are hoping to hijack the deal with an incredible offer that includes joint topscorer in the premier league last season, Saido Mane.

The Sun UK report that the Reds are confident that the player will be convinced to move to Anfield, having confessed his love for the club during a recent interview and the possibility of linking up with Mohamed Salah.

PSG are desperate to keep Mbappe and are negotiating a new improved contract but the Frenchman wants an affordable release clause inserted into the deal that would make it easy for potential buyers.

Mbappe scored 18 goals from 20 Ligue 1 matches last season before the league was abruptly ended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

