Liverpool Boss Speaks On Emulating Ferguson’s Man United As They Close In On Premier League Title

Liverpool fans should enjoy their recent successes and and forget about emulating the level of success recorded by Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The Reds go into the Merseyside derby needing just six points to be crowned champions for the first time in 30 years.

It will be the club’s 19th title — just one behind the record held by United after Sir Alex Ferguson finished first 13 times during a reign which started with him promising to knock Liverpool off the summit of English football.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Klopp believes it’s impossible to emulate a similar period of dominance, due to the strength of his competitors and the uncertainty football now faces in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I don’t think it is possible to dominate anymore, to be honest.

“United had a pretty good combination, with an exceptional manager with a super eye for players and fantastic timing for how long you need a player in the team.

“The replacements he got were always exceptional — and there was the money, too. The combination for United was really good. We must have done something right, obviously, until now.

“But we have to do these things — and probably even more — to stay successful.

“And believe me, the others will not stop. United will strike back and Chelsea are on the front foot in the transfer market while no-one else has done anything because the times are so uncertain.

“And when I saw Man City beat Arsenal, I asked how is it possible we have 22 more points than them?”

Chelsea have already beaten Liverpool to Timo Werner after the Anfield club decided it would be unwise to pay £50million for RB Leipzig’s striker during the pandemic.

Klopp revealed that his club will continue to play a waiting game before making any moves at the end of an extended season.

He said: “It depends on what your club policy is and what you want to do. Nobody knows exactly.

“If someone says, for example, that you can’t play football in front of supporters until 2023 then that would change the whole thing.

“I don’t think that will happen, but you just don’t know, so you cannot expect that everything will be all fine for the next season.”

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

