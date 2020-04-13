LIVE: President Buhari Addresses Nigerians On COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari at his office in the Presidential Villa in Abuja on March 26, 2020. Photo: Twitter- @NGRPresident

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently addressing Nigerians on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The President’s nationwide broadcast comes hours after his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, hinted in a statement.

This follows an earlier broadcast by President Buhari on March 29.

During the previous address to the nation, the President declared lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The lockdown, which is for an initial 14 days, expires today and residents await a further directive whether President Buhari will extend the movement restriction or not.

Watch the live broadcast of the President below: