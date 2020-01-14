Lionel Messi Threatens To Leave Barcelona If His Demands Are Not Met

Lionel Messi has reportedly threatened to leave Barcelona should the club fail to bring an alternative solution to the recent crisis bedeviling it.

The Argentine hitman has been a messianic figure for the Catalans since the beginning of the campaign but was unable to replicate his brilliance as Barcelona were disgracefully outsmarted by Espanyol.

Barcelona also surrendered an early lead to suffer a 3-2 Super Cup defeat to league rivals Atletico Madrid in Jeddah, in what appeared to be the last stroke that broke the camel’s back.

Although Barcelona are still the La Liga leaders, albeit on goal difference, Messi has issued a stern warning to the club over potential exit should they fail to bring bright stars.

According to report from Spain, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has told the Spanish giants to sign new strikers who will fill the void of injured Luiz Suarez.

The Uruguayan, who already has 14 goals in 23 matches, has been ruled out till the end of the season after suffering knee injury.

And as at look, Neymar Jr and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez are the two players wanted by Messi at the Camp Nou.

Messi had also told the club to get rid of surplus stars including under-performing Ousmane Dembele and Carles Perez who he wants to be loaned.

