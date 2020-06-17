Lionel Messi Closes In On Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga Record

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is closing in on former Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga penalty record after the Argentine scored from a spot-kick to make it 2-0 against Leganes in their La Liga clash at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening.

Messi was brought down in the box with a contact from Jonathan Silva in the 69th minute of the game and a penalty was awarded to Barcelona which the Argentine cooly converted.

The Barcelona maestro penalty has now scored his 56th penalty in La Liga Santander, which takes him to level with legendary Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Messi is now just five behind the all-time leader in terms of penalties scored in the Spanish top-flight: Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 32-year-old attacker has missed a total of 12 spot-kicks in La Liga Santander, while the Portuguese forward failed to score 11 before leaving for Juventus in 2018.

The goal against Leganes was Messi’s 21st in the league this season.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

