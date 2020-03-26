Lingard Reveals Man Utd Stars Are Getting Fitness Plans In Whatsapp Group

Manchester United
midfielder Jesse Lingard says players and staff are keeping each other
in the loop during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, with a Whatsapp
group being set up to hand out fitness regimes.
Football
across the Premier League and EFL is set to be suspended until at least
April 30 – although it is likely to stretch out further – with the
disease forcing people across the country into their homes except for in
exceptional circumstances.
The virus has already shut the
game down nationwide, but players have also been forced to keep
themselves fit at home with no top facilities at their club to rely on,
and Lingard said there has been no let-off in work rate amongst the team
– who are eager to keep their fitness levels up during the break.
He
said their fitness coach has been sending instructions to each player,
with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer making sure they have something to work on
every day. The squad are often checking up on each other during the
uncertain times, he added.
‘We have a WhatsApp group with
the fitness coach,’ he told Sky Sports News. ‘He’s giving us daily
fitness plans to do all week, so we’re all keeping active.
‘We’re in contact with the manager and the coaching staff, seeing how they’re getting on, so we’re still a tight-knit group.’
While
Lingard might be working hard on his fitness at home, he’s also been
active on social media tackling challenges like doing keepy uppys and
volleys with toilet roll, and the 27-year-old said the posts were a way
of taking everyone’s mind off the current situation.
‘I
keep getting nominated for all these challenges and it’s only right to
take part in them. I feel like they are getting everyone together.’
Lingard
has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford in recent months after
making just six starts this season and looks to have been frozen out by
Solskjaer.
The England international revealed to Sportsmail
last year he has been struggling with his mother’s illness and caring
for his young brother and sister this season.
He still has
two more years left on his deal, but has faced criticism from United
fans after his performances during this campaign, with reports that
Solskjaer is preparing to wield the axe and freshen up the squad next
season.