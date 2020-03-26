Lingard Reveals Man Utd Stars Are Getting Fitness Plans In Whatsapp Group

Manchester United

midfielder Jesse Lingard says players and staff are keeping each other

in the loop during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, with a Whatsapp

group being set up to hand out fitness regimes.

Football

across the Premier League and EFL is set to be suspended until at least

April 30 – although it is likely to stretch out further – with the

disease forcing people across the country into their homes except for in

exceptional circumstances.

The virus has already shut the

game down nationwide, but players have also been forced to keep

themselves fit at home with no top facilities at their club to rely on,

and Lingard said there has been no let-off in work rate amongst the team

– who are eager to keep their fitness levels up during the break.

He

said their fitness coach has been sending instructions to each player,

with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer making sure they have something to work on

every day. The squad are often checking up on each other during the

uncertain times, he added.

‘We have a WhatsApp group with

the fitness coach,’ he told Sky Sports News. ‘He’s giving us daily

fitness plans to do all week, so we’re all keeping active.

‘We’re in contact with the manager and the coaching staff, seeing how they’re getting on, so we’re still a tight-knit group.’

While

Lingard might be working hard on his fitness at home, he’s also been

active on social media tackling challenges like doing keepy uppys and

volleys with toilet roll, and the 27-year-old said the posts were a way

of taking everyone’s mind off the current situation.

‘I

keep getting nominated for all these challenges and it’s only right to

take part in them. I feel like they are getting everyone together.’

Lingard

has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford in recent months after

making just six starts this season and looks to have been frozen out by

Solskjaer.

The England international revealed to Sportsmail

last year he has been struggling with his mother’s illness and caring

for his young brother and sister this season.

He still has

two more years left on his deal, but has faced criticism from United

fans after his performances during this campaign, with reports that

Solskjaer is preparing to wield the axe and freshen up the squad next

season.