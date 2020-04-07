Libya reports 1st COVID-19 recovery case

The National Centre for Disease Control of Libya’s UN-backed government has announced the first COVID-19 recovery case in the country.

“We officially announce the recovery of the first case of the new coronavirus after two samples tested negative at the laboratory,’’ Badr Addin Al-Najjar, Director of the centre, told a press conference.

“Social separation and commitment to home quarantine are the first steps in reducing the spread of the virus,’’ he added.

When asked about a possible 24-hour curfew in the country, Al-Najjar said it “depends on the development of the epidemic situation’’.

The centre also announced a new COVID-19 case, bringing the total in the country to 19.

The country reported the first death from COVID-19 on Thursday, an 85-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with the disease after she passed away.

UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj in mid-March declared a state of emergency and mobilisation against the virus.

His government has taken a series of measures against the pandemic, including closing airports, border crossings, mosques and educational institutions.

It also banned mass gatherings and movements among cities as well as imposing a curfew.

The government also stipulated daily working hours from 9.00 a.m. (0700 GMT) to 2.00 p.m. (1200 GMT) local time.

On March 24, Libya reported its first case in a 73-year-old man, who had returned from Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/NAN)

