Lewandowski Leads Bayern Munich To DFB-Pokal Finals Against Bayer Leverkusen

Robert Lewandowski was the hero once again against Eintracht Frankfurt after helping Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win to set up a final clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern beat Saarbrucken on Tuesday, ending the fourth division side’s fairytale run in the competition, Bayern Munich was not at their best in the night but the Bavarian was able to provide the need result to progress to the finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Ivan Perisic opened the scoring, with Thiago Alcantara kept on the bench, though Bayern failed to turn their chances into goals in the first half.

After the break, it was a different story as VAR granted Lewandowski goal number 45 of the campaign, his fourth in the DFB-Pokal.

There was a major concern in the match after Joshua Kimmich was forced off after a stamp left him with a bleeding head in the only negative for Bayern as they reached the final.

Bayern Munich has won 12 doubles in their history, 10 of them coming since the turn of the century, while no-one has won the competition more than their 19 victories.

