Leverkusen’s Bailey Draws Interest From PL Giants Who Scored 2 Goals Vs Cologne

Premier League big guns are ready to accelerate their interest in Leon Bailey after his match-winning display against Cologne.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacker assisted two goals in his side’s 3-1 victory in the Bundesliga to help his side maintain their charge to qualify for the Champions League.

Bailey is attracting serious interest from Manchester United – but Chelsea and Manchester City have also been heavily linked with a move for the Jamaica international in the past.

And England’s elite are ready to solidify their interest in Bailey as the German season draws to a close.

United, Chelsea and City are all in the market for attacking players this season.

The fact Bailey has signed up to UK management agency Colossal Sports Management – who boast Raheem Sterling and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as clients – will help facilitate a move to the Premier League.

Bayer value the 22-year-old, who has three years left on his current deal, at around £40million – a significantly cheaper price than the likes for Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, who are being linked with England’s top clubs.

The 22-year-old is naturally left-footed, but is comfortable with both feet and has pace to burn, which is an obvious attraction.

His comfort with either foot means he can play on either flank or in a central attacking role.

The fact Bailey has Champions League experience is also an attraction for the United boss.

Bailey has scored seven goals for Leverkusen and amassed so far this season.

