Levante 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Atletico Go Third In La Liga As Champions League Contenders Extend Run

Defender Bruno Gonzalez’s early misfortune gave Atletico Madrid their third successive victory as the Champions League quarter-finalists continued their excellent form by moving up to third in La Liga.

Gonzalez put through his own net to give the visitors a 15th-minute lead that they held on to with a third straight clean sheet following their 1-0 win at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s side have now claimed seven points out of nine since the resumption of the season in Spain and are unbeaten since they lost 1-0 at Real Madrid on February 1.

source:- allfootballapp

