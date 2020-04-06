LENTEN MESSAGE: The Disastrous End of Backstabbers!

Venerable Henry Adelegan

Text:”…this man purchased a field with the reward of iniquity; and falling headlong, he burst asunder in the midst, and all his bowels gushed out” (Acts 1:18)

Desperation, according to Douglas Borton, ‘is like stealing from a mafia; you stand a good chance of attracting the wrong attention’ These words aptly describes the ministry of the desperate Judas Iscariot. Judas Iscariot was one of the disciples of our Lord Jesus Christ. Perhaps in Jesus’ pursuit to deliver him from the innate spirit of dishonesty, he was the only disciple that Jesus entrusted with a department – he was the Minister of Finance or the Chief Accounting Officer of Jesus Christ’s ministry. He was a man who saw Jesus raise the dead, saw the storm stilled, he was not on leave when the lame walked, the blinds’ eyes were opened in his presence, he was a part of the commissioning to go and heal the sick and had a part in the testimonies that followed. Unfortunately for this man of history, he started life very promisingly but lived perfidiously and had a disastrous end.

What separated Judas Iscariot from the other disciples was that firstly he was not only dishonest, but was deceitful and had a penchant for stealing from the ministry’s purse. At Bethany, when Mary, the sister of Lazarus, broke the costly ointment to honour Jesus Christ, Judas Iscariot hid behind financial expediency and deceitful religiousity to lampoon Mary for that memorial act, which he regarded as a wastage, by saying that “…Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein” (John 12:4-6).

The other aspect of his life that eventually led to his dastardly end was that, for self-serving purposes, he “…went unto the Chief priests, And said unto them, What will ye give me, and I will deliver him unto you? And they covenanted with him for thirty pieces of silver. And from that time he sought opportunity to betray him” (Matthew 26:14-16). Judas did not only collect money from the Chief priests but he saw to it that Jesus Christ was handed over to them and killed. When Jesus Christ returned from the Mount of Olives where He went for agonising prayers, the multitude came to Him with swords and other dangerous weapons, “…he that was called Judas, one of the twelve, went before them, and drew near unto Jesus to kiss him. But Jesus said unto him, Judas, betrayest thou the Son of man with a kiss?” (Luke 22:47-48). Judas Iscariot betrayed the Son of man with a kiss – a kiss! For dollars-and-cents reasons, he mortgaged his today and destroyed his glorious tomorrow.

Judas Iscariot didn’t learn from his forebearers like Gehazi who could have been one of the greatest prophets in history, if not for covetousness and betrayal of trust. Like Gehazi, Judas ended his life and ministry unceremoniously. Instead of having a memorial like the other disciples that never built personal houses but have reward of having monuments named after them today and eternal homes as a worthy icing, Judas Iscariot collected the money but never enjoyed the benefits to be derived therefrom, “…he purchased a field with the reward of iniquity; and falling headlong, he burst asunder in the midst, and all his bowels gushed out” (Acts 1:18). What happened to both of them gives credence to God’s word in Jeremiah 17:11 that, “As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool”.

Few years ago, there was a woman who had a very wonderful marriage but never knew the true personality of her husband until he died. At the funeral service for the deceased, a strange woman walked inside the church and the man’s family members asked her, to the uttermost shock, amazement and unbelief of the guests, to take her seat beside the weeping widow, as the man’s second wife, together with her two sons that were obvious carbon copies of the deceased. In same way was a couple whose economy was quite harsh and they lived everyday managing the meagre resources available to them. It was when the woman died that the man discovered the financial worth of her deceased wife. To his utter consternation, the woman had a house from which she was collecting rents monthly, vehicles that she was using for commercial purposes and several bank accounts that were loaded with huge sums of money. Beloved in Christ, please note that every act of dishonesty, betrayal, backstabbing and deception will end in calamity!

In this world that is bereft of backstabbers, God is calling you to repentance as nothing lasts forever. As an employee, are you having honest dealings with your employers or trying to cut corners? – remember Judas Iscariot! As a married person, is your kiss romantic or a set up strategy? Are you living honestly or deceitfully with your spouse? Does your spouse know you and your net worth or will he/she know only after death has come for you? As a friend, are you relating honestly with your friends or ready to sell them for pieces of silver? Are you wise in your own eyes forgetting that “there is a way that seems right unto a man, but the end are the ways of death”? (Proverbs 16:25). Judas betrayed with a kiss and died ignominiously and same went for Gehazi. It is my desire and prayer that your end shall be greater than your today. You shall fulfill divine destiny, in Jesus’ name.

Beloved in Christ, as we continue this Passion week and on the verge of ending this year’s lent of glory manifestation, Jesus is enjoining you to amend your ways before it is too late, make a firm commitment to begin to live honestly and righteously with people that God has used to give you a lift up in times past, don’t revel in treachery but start to live peaceably with all men (Hebrews 12:14; Romans 12:18).

Prayer: Oh Lord, teach and continue to direct my steps so that I don’t destroy your purpose for me through desperation and love of money, in Jesus’ name.

