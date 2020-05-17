Lens – “Tonight” (Prod. By Dany Drey)

Lens aka First Born Jesu who released ‘Walai Talai‘ comes through once again to bless our speakers. This time around he dishes out a party jam tagged “Tonight” for his fans to shake their body and rock the weekend.

“Tonight” by Lens is banging and addictive with its catchy lyrics and melody. This a record to praise that lady you love to party and have fun with… Enjoy!!!

The production credit of this new bang goes to Dany Drey.

Listen & Download “Lens – Tonight” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

