Categories
Music

Lens – “Tonight” (Prod. By Dany Drey)

Lens Tonight

Lens aka First Born Jesu who released ‘Walai Talai‘ comes through once again to bless our speakers. This time around he dishes out a party jam tagged “Tonight” for his fans to shake their body and rock the weekend.

Tonight” by Lens is banging and addictive with its catchy lyrics and melody. This a record to praise that lady you love to party and have fun with… Enjoy!!!

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The production credit of this new bang goes to Dany Drey.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Listen & Download “Lens Tonight” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Lens – “Tonight” (Prod. By Dany Drey) appeared first on tooXclusive.

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!