Lekan Babalola, others for 6th Afrocentric Rhythms Concert

Our Reporter

Percussionist and Grammy award winner, Lekan Babalola, will be leading the likes of Charley Boy, The Professor and Elder Maxwell at the sixth edition of Afrocentric Rhythms Concert holding today at Freedom Park, Lagos.

The show as stated by the organisers as a post Valentine gig and to be hosted by Raymond Browne will have a twist by bringing a mystery guest artiste who will perform with the Abinibi Groovy band.

Lekan Babalola, is an award winning jazz percussionist who began playing the conga drums at a young age. He has released seven albums so far. The 59-year old has worked with the African Jazz All Stars, Roy Ayers, David Bryne, Tony Allen to name a few. He brings his wealth of experience to the Afrocentric Rhythms concert.

Afrocentric Rhythms Concert (ARConcert) is an African rooted live music with live band concert tour. It’s a platform to celebrate and promote original and fusion African rhythms from oldies till date. Other artistes to perform include D Funmy, MOB, DBS Dynasty and Kurve7.

Read Also: MI delves into film production

Some of the notable musicians that have performed at the previous editions of AR Concert which was conceptualised by Abbey, a versatile artiste, trombonist and Live Music Promoter, are Pa. Jimi Solanke, Nigerian Army Band, Nigerian Army Steel Band, Kola Ogunkoya, Maka, K Peace, Arewa, Daniella Oji, Hess King, Story Teller, Edaoto, Shola Vibrator, Kwitee, Oluwadamilola, Chris A, Makaay, D Funmy, Alex Osho, among others.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

