Legacy Initiative to Nigerians: pray today

Our Reporter

THE Legacy Initiative International Advocacy (LIIA) has urged Nigerians to pray today to halt the spread of Coronavirus and the attendant deaths

The Grand Patron of the organisation, Dr. Kenny Martins, in a statement at the weekend, said April 6 has been declared a National Prayer Day by the organisation.

He urged all Nigerians to join the group to hold a prayer at noon for 10 minutes – stopping everything they are doing at that hour.

The statement added: “Legacy Initiative International Advocacy has been in consultations all week with our religious leaders, including His Eminence Alhaji Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111, Sultan of Sokoto, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and leader of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI); Rev. Dr. Supo Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, Ooni of Ife, including the traditional authorities and their colleagues from other parts of the country on the need to commune what is happening in the world today in the hands of God through a National Day of Prayers. These leaders have given their support for the prayer.

“In the light of the foregoing, today has been declared National Day of Prayers. Nigerians at home and in the diaspora have been urged to go on their kneels for 10 minutes at noon by stopping everything we are doing, anywhere we are to pray for God’s grace and intervention in this ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, seeking God’s mercy and healing of our land.”