The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked claims of Senator Shehu Sani being prosecuted for being a fierce critic of President Buhari.

Recall that the former Kaduna lawmaker was accused of collecting money from Sani Dauda owner of ASD Motors, promising to pass it on to the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency Ibrahim Magu, to influence an investigation.

He was also accused of asking for money he promised to give to Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) and some other judges to influence the outcome of a court case.

In a statement released by EFCC’s acting spokesperson Tony Orilade on Friday, January 10, the anti-graft agency asked Nigerians to detach President Buhari from Shehu Sani’s case as none of his rights have been abused.

Orilade who insisted that some Nigerians “are not really conversant with his offense”, added that it is unfortunate that Nigerians are defending him.

”Invariably, claims in some quarters of the breach of his fundamental human rights is merely in the imagination of the purveyors of such claims.

“Let it be stated clearly, that Senator Shehu Sani has questions to answer as regards the alleged involvement in name-dropping, and particularly that he obtained $25,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, the ASD Motors boss, in order to help shield him from investigations being carried out by the EFCC.

“For certain people to brazenly come out to defend a suspect, who is being probed for a serious offense as the one committed by Sani shows that they are not really conversant with his offense.

“It is unfortunate that certain people are ready to do anything to support evil for pecuniary gains. This is quite unfortunate”

The post Leave Buhari Out Of Shehu Sani’s Arrest – EFCC appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...