Femi Abbas

Nights are naturally pregnant. They give birth to wonders in the days. In human life, the essence of night is not just to sleep and rest. It is also to plan how the next day is to be meaningfully spent. Thus, the great things that men do in the days are conceived in the nights.

This is confirmed by the Almighty Allah in Qur’an 97:3 thus: “The Night of power is better (and more prosperous) than one thousand months.” That revered Night of power, commonly known to Muslims as Laylatul-Qadr, is the mother of all nights.

It is the night in which the secret of human destiny is concealed. It is the night that combines all three divine features of Ramadan: blessings, forgiveness and emancipation of the faithful from the claw of Satan. It is the night in which Allah’s favour is granted to His obedient servants.

If only a single night (Laylatul-Qadr) is more prosperous, for Muslims, than 1000 months according to the Qur’an, then meeting that one night once in a life’s time is enough for a true believer to gain entry into Al-Jannah. And, by analogy, it means that the average life span of modern man as determined by Allah is 83 years and four months. That is what 1000 months amount to in calculation of years.

The particular night that is called Laylatul-Qadr in the month of Ramadan is not specified. This is to enable the faithful ones make efforts in seeking the favour of Allah, by searching for it.

When Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was asked about Laylatul-Qadr, all he could say was that Muslims should search for it among the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan. Those are the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th of the month.

But since no one is really sure of which of those nights actually makes Laylatul Qadr the best way out is to wake up in all the last ten nights. Each night is spent by observing Nawafil (superogatory Salat), recitation of the Qur’an and the chanting of Allah’s glorification: Tasbih, Tahmid, Istighfar, Tahlil and Salat ala-n- Nabiyyi.

According to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the night of power, thousands of Angels are dispatched into our own world (the earth) to say Amin to the prayers being offered by sincere Muslims. Every Muslim should endeavour not to miss it. Ramadan Karim!

