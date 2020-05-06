Lawmakers urge Makinde to extend testing to boundaries

From Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly has urged the Governor Seyi Makinde administration to pay attention to the porous nature of the state’s boundaries and extend testing to the areas.

It said the call became imperative in view of the continuous entry of foreign nationals into the state through Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso boundaries.

The lawmakers said if the influx was not checked, the citizens would be made more susceptible to contracting Coronavirus.

They enjoined the governor to ensure that the boundaries are manned by security agents, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislators spoke yesterday while deliberating on a motion by the member representing Akinyele 1 Constituency, Mr. Ayo Fatokun, during plenary.

He (Fatokun) described the daily infection and death rate statistics across the nation as staggering, urging Oyo State to apply stringent measures to prevent community spread from areas prone to the transmission of the pandemic.

Messrs. Akeem Mustapha (Kajola Constituency), Bamigboye Abidoye (Oriire Constituency) and Kazeem Olayanju (Irepodun/Olorunsogo Constituency) said the state will save itself from a spike in the number of cases if testing is taken away from Ibadan to boundary towns, which host several returning non-Nigerians.

The Majority Leader, Mr. Sanjo Adedoyin, decried the negligence of security agencies, resulting in loopholes at the boundaries.

He urged the concerned agencies to redouble their efforts in manning the boundaries.

Deputy Speaker Mr. Abiodun Fadeyi wondered whether the state was doing enough testing and asked if the isolation centres outside Ibadan were truly functional.

Supporting the need to check influx of persons into the state, Mr. Isiaka Kazeem (Oyo East/Oyo West) said the government should send Almajiri to their states.

Mr. Akintunde Olajide (Lagelu Constituency) said it was imperative for the government to distribute palliatives.

Mrs. Wumi Oladeji (Ogbomoso North Constituency) urged Governor Makinde to mandate the caretaker chairmen of local governments and local council development areas to embark on sensitisation at the grassroots to adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Mr. Seyi Adisa (Afijio Constituency) said the National Orientation Agency (NOA) should sensitise people at the grassroots to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Mr. Dele Adeola (Iseyin/Itesiwaju Constituency) and Oyeleke Simeon (Ogo Oluwa/Surulere Constituency) said there is need to think of how to sustain the state’s economy in post COVID-19.

They admonished the government to prioritise the agricultural sector by supporting farmers and others in the agric value chain.

The high point of Tuesday’s plenary was the announcement of Mr. Kehinde Olatunde as the new chairman of the House Committee on Works and Transport to replace Mr. Olamide Akinajo, by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin.

