Lawan, Tinubu sympathise with Gbajabiamila over mother-in-law’s death

Sanni Onogu, Abuja

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has sent a condolence message to House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila over the passing on of his mother-in-law, Madam Mildred Bisalla.

In the letter Asiwaju Tinubu signed and released by his media office yesterday in Lagos, he said: “My thoughts and prayers are with you, your wife Salamatu, and other members of your family at this moment.

“I understand that your mother-in-law was a community leader and a woman of God fondly loved by her people. May God grant her soul eternal rest. May the outpouring of love you have received since her passing serve as a reminder to you and your family of how much she was loved by all who knew her.

“I pray that God Almighty give you, your wife, the entire family and indeed all those she left behind the strength to carry on and keep alive those ideals she was noted for.

“May God also imbue you with the wisdom and vigour to deal with urgent national issues as you grief. Stay safe and stay blessed in the midst of the challenging public health crisis we currently face.

“Please be assured of my highest regards.”

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has also condoled with Gbajabiamila on the death of his mother-in-law, Madam Bisalla.

Lawan, according to a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, commiserated with Gbajabiamila’s wife, family and friends and mourned with them over the loss.

He also condoled with the government and people of Plateau State and the Anglican community where Madam Bisalla served, as a devout Christian, in various capacities.

The Senate President said Madam Bisalla, who was a trained nurse and the founder of the Plateau Nigerian Horticultural Society, lived a fulfilled life as a community leader, and was a pillar to her family and community.

Lawan prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased sweet repose and also grant those she left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

