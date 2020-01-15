Lawan, Omo-Agege hail verdict

Sanni Onogu, Abuja

SENATE President Ahmed Lawan and his deputy Ovie Omo- Agege congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2019 Imo governorship election, Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for peacefully retrieving its mandate through the constitutionally-stipulated judicial process.

The senate president said the unanimous decision of the seven-member panel of the highest court in the land has cleared any doubt on the victory of the APC in the election.

He said: “This is a victory for democracy, the rule of law, the APC and the good people of Imo State.

Describing the development as victory for democracy, Senator Omo-Agege said the verdict has affirmed that the Judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

According to him, light will always prevail over darkness, no matter how long it takes.

In a congratulatory message which he personally signed, Omo-Agege, who doubles as Southsouth APC Leader said: “I join millions of Nigerians in congratulating you on your well-deserved electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

A former House of Representatives member Duro Meseko described the victory of Senator Hope Uzodinma as victory for progressive governance in Imo State.

Meseko in a statement last night described Uzodinma as a highly-skilled administrator who wants the best for his people.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...