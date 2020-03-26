Lawan gets chieftaincy title

Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday received a letter of appointment as the Sardauna of Bade by the Mai Bade, Mai Abubakar Umar Suleiman.

Bade is an Emirate in Yobe State and the Mai Bade is the paramount ruler of the emirate, with headquarters in Gashua, home of the Senate president.

The appointment letter, according to a statement by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, was handed to him (Lawan) at the National Assembly by a delegation of kingmakers and title holders from Bade emirate, led by Alhaji Mohammed Saleh.