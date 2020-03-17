Launched N1bn ETFs will create value for investors – Meristem

By Omobayo Azeez

Meristem Wealth Management Limited has said its newly launched N1 billion offer for subscription on two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will add value to investors.

The ETFs, namely Meristem Growth ETF and Meristem Value ETF, track the NSE-Meristem Growth Index and NSE-Meristem Value Index respectively, according to recent statement by the investment firm.

It said the Meristem ETF offer for subscription opened on February 25, 2020 and would close on April 2, 2020.

The offer is 50 million units each of the Meristem Growth ETF and the Meristem value ETF at N10 per unit, according to the statement.

Sulaiman Adedokun, managing director, Meristem Wealth Management, said that as a company, Meristem is constantly seeking new and innovative ways to create wealth opportunities for clients.

“As a way of adding unique value to investors, the Meristem Growth ETF is designed to track growth stock whilst the Meristem Value ETF will track value stocks.

“This strategy avails investors a dual purpose, with an investment style that allows them to meet specific needs using a broad product portfolio,” he said.

Damilola Hassan, head, wealth management, Meristem, said, “The Meristem ETFs offer hassle-free and cost-effective investment option to investors.

“With a minimum of N10,000, investors can have access to a wide range of stocks across different sectors including banking, industrial goods, conglomerate, agricultural sectors and a host of others that meet their investment style criteria.

“With the Meristem Growth and Value ETF, you are able to easily track the performance of the selected stocks without going through the rigour of stock analysis and selection.”

The company further noted that it recently partnered with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to organise a workshop in a bid to sensitise different classes of investors on the benefit of ETF investments.

It said discussions arising from the workshop bordered around the cost advantage, diversification benefits, dividend policy, amongst other advantages of ETF investing.

The post Launched N1bn ETFs will create value for investors – Meristem appeared first on Businessamlive.

