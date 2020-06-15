Late Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo’s Family Mourns Her Death, Releases Press Statement

A press statement has been released by the family of late Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo announcing her sad death The statement stated that all information about her burial will be provided in due course.

Late Ibidun died yesterday, June 14, 2020. Read the statement below:“The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today.

As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course.”

