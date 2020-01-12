LASG empowers 1,050 indigents with startup equipment

Omolara Akintoye

The whole essence of governance is to alleviate poverty, this we will continue to do by ensuring that we continue to support the vulnerable. This empowerment equipment programme will now be done quarterly.”

This was stated by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Mega Empowerment Programme for Vulnerable Women and Indigent Residents of the state, which was organised by the state government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and held at Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the intervention is crucial at this period, when nations all over the world are exploring better ways to eradicate poverty and accelerate women empowerment, through local economic development strategies; which is the cornerstone for sustainable development.

“Women have a very crucial and central role to play in sharing the society at the social, economic and political levels; hence it has been said that the empowerment of women is central to all initiatives to achieve sustainable economic and social development,” said Sanwo-Olu.

