LASBCA to enforce 20-worker restriction order at building sites

Our Reporter

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) is set to begin enforcement of restriction of the number of building workers on sites in the state to 20 people.

LASBCA General Manager, Abiola Kosegbe, made this known in a statement issued yesterday by the agency’s Spokesperson, Adetayo Akintoye-Asagba, Kosegbe said the measure was being adopted in line with government’s directive to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the building industry.

She added that the agency would ensure that artisans, labourers and other professionals on building sites do not exceed 20 and maintain at least two metres apart as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The LASBCA boss said that apart from social distancing, all building sites were required to provide running water, soap and sanitisers for both workers and visitors or risk being sealed by the agency.

”Sites must be properly sanitised and provided all necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as hand gloves and facemasks which must be worn by all workers,’’ she said .

Kosegbe advised that if it was possible, construction sites should shut down operations for at least two weeks as it might be difficult to achieve social distancing on site.

She implored all those who had cold or flu symptoms to stay off work to access medical treatment to avoid transmitting the virus to other people.