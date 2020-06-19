Music Influencer, Larry Gaaga joins rapper M.I Abaga with singer Efya for the release of this thoughtful record “Hold On”.

Gaaga Music dishes out a conscious song titled “Hold On” led by Larry Gaaga. Larry employed the Chairman, M.I Abaga to deliver some intellectual verses and Ghana’s music diva, Efya who complimented this deep meaningful record with her powerful vocal. These duo came together to reflect on the difficult times (life turbulence), shares some motivational words to create inspiration to never give up.

“Hold On” is not that regular record with loud, banging beats and catchy lyrics, It’s a conscious song that talks about Survival, motivating oneself to be a warrior, champion, an overcomer in Life. M.I waxed this song up with intellectual lines, wisdom and life lessons. Quotes like; “The most important thing I’ve learnt is; SUCCESS, Dem no dey buy am my Nigga, that S**t is EARNED”

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“They looking at my watch but my mind is really the Diamonds”

“I promised myself I’ll never stop until I make it, try to be the best if it’s your only assignment”…

among others would hit you hard if you give the song an in-depth listening.

This inspirational song will make y’all to continue with the fight, push and believe Change definitely is on the way. One day we will all overcome our obstacles and make it Big! just HoldOn, that the message

Listen below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Hold-On-ft.-M.I-Abaga-Efya.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Larry Gaaga x M.I Abaga x Efya – “Hold On” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

