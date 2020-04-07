‘Land grabbers use Obasanjo’s name’

From Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Residents of Isofin community in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State have appealed to former president Olusegun Obasanjo to save them from impostors who allegedly use his name to intimidate and harass them over their ancestral land.

The residents said land grabbers have been bullying them over their land in the last two years, claiming to be connected to “Baba,” an appellation used to refer to the ex-president.

They claimed that the land grabbers, aided by security personnel, stormed their community last week attempting to arrest some persons.

The community also appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to intervene in the matter.

Baale of the community, Prince Simiolu Oyekehinde told reporters at the weekend that the land grabbers invaded their community with armed policemen in the early hours of Wednesday and threatened to arrest village chiefs if they resisted them.

