Lampard Hails Impact Of Substitutes Pulisic And Barkley On Chelsea Return

Frank Lampard praised his super subs for providing the inspiration Chelsea needed after his prediction about their value in the second part of the season proved correct straight away at Aston Villa.

Chelsea were toiling and trailing to Kortney Hause’s shock first half goal until Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley came off the bench to spark a Blues comeback.

Winger Pulisic scored just five minutes after coming on before Olivier Giroud’s deflected winner, also set up by captain Cesar Azpilicueta, earned Chelsea a victory which extended their lead over fifth-placed Manchester United to five points.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Chelsea manager Lampard said: ‘I have selection problems and some good ones. The idea of bringing on Christian and Ross Barkley early in the second half was always something I had in my mind depending on how the game went.

‘The way the game was going we needed a bit of inspiration. Christian gave it with his goal, Ross did really well too and I keep saying to the players how important subs will be in this period and they showed that.’

Premier League rules were changed to allow clubs to name nine substitutes rather than seven and use five instead of three to ease the strain on players facing a backlog of games in a short space of time following football’s shutdown.

It is a change that looks certain to favour the bigger clubs with more quality to call on and Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said: ‘I was not keen on the nine subs rule and you look at the nine subs Chelsea had before the match and it fills you with fear.’

Pulisic’s match-changing goal, his seventh of the season, came in his first appearance since New Years’ Day having been sidelined with a thigh injury.

Lampard said: ‘The ability he has to arrive in the box, is a big thing I’ve spoken with him about all season. The difference between being a very good attacking player off the side or the players at the real top level who arrive, score in the six-yard box and hit big numbers yearly. I really think Christian can do that.’

Chelsea deserved their turnaround victory despite going in behind after dominating the first half.

Lampard, who saw two teams either side of Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United, both drop points, added: ‘We had to make sure we kept moving the ball as quickly as we could, kept attacking down the sides and not get bored of doing the things that were going to give Villa problems. The players needed to believe and they did.

‘We didn’t know exactly what we were coming into today and now we have three points when some teams have lost points around us.’

Villa remain second bottom though only a point behind fourth-bottom West Ham who also lost to Wolves on Saturday.

Smith added: ‘We are no further away from Bournemouth and from other teams. We have got as much of a chance [of staying up] as any of the other teams down there.’

source:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

