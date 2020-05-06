LaLiga Want All Teams To Start Training On The Same Day

While most LaLiga Santander sides returned to their respective complexes on Wednesday to undergo tests for COVID-19, LaLiga have sent a letter recommending all teams to restart training on the same day.

There are teams that have already passed their tests and others plan to do so on Thursday while the likes of Villarreal will have to wait until Friday to start training on the pitch.

Each club are going at their own rhythm but LaLiga want a joint return to the field after all established protocols have been met.

PRUEBAS MEDICAS TEST PCR COVID19 PLANTILLA VILLARREAL

Individual training will be the first step, followed by workouts made up of small groups and then training with the entire squad.

Source:- All Football

