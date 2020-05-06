Categories
News

LaLiga Want All Teams To Start Training On The Same Day

While most LaLiga Santander sides returned to their respective complexes on Wednesday to undergo tests for COVID-19, LaLiga have sent a letter recommending all teams to restart training on the same day.

There are teams that have already passed their tests and others plan to do so on Thursday while the likes of Villarreal will have to wait until Friday to start training on the pitch.

Each club are going at their own rhythm but LaLiga want a joint return to the field after all established protocols have been met.

PRUEBAS MEDICAS TEST PCR COVID19 PLANTILLA VILLARREAL

Individual training will be the first step, followed by workouts made up of small groups and then training with the entire squad.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Trending Now!  Covid-19: Between life and bread

Source:- All Football

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!