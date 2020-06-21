LaLiga: Super Eagles Star Celebrates First Goal For Spanish Club

Super Eagles star, Oghenekaro Etebo has finally opened his La Liga goal scoring account after finding the back of the net in Getafe’s 1-1 draw against Eibar on Saturday.

Saturday’s outing was the ninth appearance in the Spanish top-flight for Etebo and he made it a memorable one when he broke the deadlock at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez on the half-hour mark to put the hosts ahead.

It was Etebo’s first goal in Spain after 23 league games, which include 14 appearances during his loan stint at Las Palmas in the second half of the 2017-18 season.

Expectedly, the 24-year-old Nigeria international was happy with his goal and he celebrated that on his Twitter handle.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all smooth for Etebo in Saturday’s LaLiga tie as he was on parade for 69 minutes before he was replaced due to injury.

Getafe at the end also settled for their second straight draw in the league after a goalless draw against Espanyol on Tuesday.

Togolese centre-back Djene Dakonam played for the full 90 minutes while Cameroon’s Allan Nyom came on as an 80th-minute substitute.

Etebo joined the Deep Blues in January on a short-term deal after struggling for playing time at Championship club Stoke City.

Next up for Getafe is a league trip to 15th-placed Real Valladolid on Tuesday, and they will be hoping to have Etebo back in time.

source:- fcnaija

