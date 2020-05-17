‘LaLiga committed to societal, football development in Nigeria’

Agency Reporter

Spanish football league, LaLiga recently hosted an exclusive media briefing to reiterate its commitment to societal development through football amidst the global COVID-19 crisis.

The virtual event allowed key Nigerian media to engage in insightful and interactive sessions on the league’s efforts towards societal development.

Despite the postponement of the competition on March 12th due to COVID-19, LaLiga did not stand still as it led several high-profile solidarity actions during the confinement period in Spain, in addition to coordinating and promoting those of others.

Under the global ‘LaLiga se juega en casa’ strategy (meaning ‘LaLiga is played at home’), over 1.2 million euros has been raised for the acquisition of medical equipment, among other things. Among the most innovative and followed actions were the macro charity music concert LaLiga Santander Fest and eSports tournament LaLiga Santander Challenge, which drew an audience of over 61 million from all over the world.

