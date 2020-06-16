LaLiga: Barca Coach May Bench Suarez Against Omeruo, Awaziem

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has admitted that Luis Suarez may be benched against Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem’s Leganes in Tuesday’s La Liga clash.

The Uruguayan striker underwent knee surgery in January and was expecting to miss the remainder of the campaign to recover to full fitness ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, La Liga was suspended in the middle of March with a three-month period of no football before a return to action last week.

Suarez emerged as a substitute in the second half of Saturday’s four-goal victory at Real Mallorca, with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite – a February arrival from Leganes – starting as an attacking trio.

It is now unclear if Braithwaite will start against his former club on Tuesday evening in the clash at the Camp Nou or if Suarez will return to the XI.

“I’ve not decided if Luis Suarez will start tomorrow, I have to talk to him,” Setien told reporters on Monday, as cited by ESPN. “We have to be very cautious, it’s normal to have muscular injuries after a long injury layoff.

“Griezmann has played almost every game. It’s true that there are more players now and the minutes will have to be shared… Griezmann will continue to play a leading role, he is an important player.

“Except in very specific cases due to their hierarchy, I don’t consider players to be starters or substitutes. I want everyone to participate… Any player can be on the pitch from the beginning.”

Leganes are second from bottom of La Liga with 10 rounds of action remaining.

