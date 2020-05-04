Categories
Lagos to discharged patients: self-isolate for 14 days

 

 

Our Reporter

 

LAGOS State Government has advised discharged COVID—19 patients to go on self-isolation for 14 days.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Akin Abayomi, gave the advice on Sunday during the briefing on Coronavirus management.

The state government has set up telephone hotlines to enable residents report anyone or persons flouting its guidelines on easing the lockdown in the state from today.

The hotlines are: 0901-051-3197, 0901-051-3198 and 0901051-3199.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,who launched   the “whistle blower”  hotlines  yesterday, also said that civil servants below levei 15   will not resume work Tuesday

Sandwich-Olu said, “We are encouraging all Lagosians to be on the lookout for those who flout the  orders and directives on easing of the lockdown. They should be reported   through the hotlines by direct calls  or  text messages.

”We will investigate all reports, and ensure that we take appropriate action. Penalties and sanctions will be accordingly meted out to all those found contravening the directives.”

The governor clarified that  the  controlled easing of the lockdown  will last  six weeks, in three phases of two weeks each.

”The goal is to enable us achieve a balance between the protection of lives and the sustenance of livelihoods. Following each phase, the Federal and State Governments will review the situation and further adjust the response”, he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that all movements  in and out of Lagos remained  prohibited, except for people carrying out essential services or transporting essential products such as agro products, petroleum products, relief items, construction materials and registered courier services.

He added that from Tuesday, all civil servants in the state  are to remain at home.

His words. “From Tuesday, May 5, only critical staff on Grade Levels 15 and above, and who have also been specifically adjudged as critical staff by their accounting officers will be expected to go to work.

”In the same vein, all staff of the Local Government and Local Council Development Area Offices in the state are expected to remain at home at this time, unless directed by their LGA or LCDA Chairmen.

”All open markets and stores will be allowed to operate on alternate days between the hours of 9am and 3pm. Markets and stores selling food items will open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while Markets and stores selling all other Items, excluding food, will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Private sector companies and businesses will be permitted to operate within a limited framework. What this means is that any offices and businesses that chooses  to open are allowed to open only between 9am and 3pm daily; and must limit the number of staff on the business premises to no more than 60  percent  of full capacity, at any point in time.

”Commercial / Commuter operations within Lagos State shall be between the hours of 6am and 7pm daily. This applies only to motor vehicles.  All commercial motorcycle operations in Lagos State are hereby suspended until further notice. Tricycles operating in unrestricted areas must not carry more than two passengers per trip.

”Frontline workers across all levels are, however expected to continue working.”

Giving update on the health  situation, Sanwo-Olu said, “As at  May 2, 2020, we had 1,084 confirmed cases, while 247 have been treated and discharged. In terms of active cases, we have 791 cases; and very sadly, we have now lost 28 persons to the pandemic”.

 

