Lagos Recorded Zero Boat Mishap In The Last Six Months – LASWA Boss

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, on Thursday, applauded the efforts of the State Government in the water transportation sector, just as he disclosed that there has been zero boat mishap in the sector since the beginning of the year 2020.

Emmanuel pointed out that this enviable achievement was made possible by the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through continuous improvement in safety guidelines, regulations and enforcement in the water transportation sector.

He said, “The State Government, through the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, has continued to improve on safety guidelines, regulations and enforcement for the smooth operations of water transportation in the State”.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“Aside from the periodic check-ups, regular inspection of ferries plying the waterways and the removal of water hyacinth causing obstruction to smooth navigation, LASWA has also donated thousands of life jackets to commercial boat operators and passengers in the riverine communities of Lagos to promote the use of life jackets and its safety awareness programme”, Emmanuel added.

He asserted that the LASWA patrol teams, comprising of Water-Guards and officers of the Counter-Terrorist Unit of the Nigerian Police, in collaboration with the Marine Police, are always on standby, day and night, monitoring activities on the Lagos waterways.

Noting that the team has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of both lives and property of residents commuting on the waterways, Emmanuel stated that “These efforts have resulted in a drastic reduction in Waterways incidents to the extent that no single mishap was recorded in the sector in the past six months”.

“This is an indication of great improvement in water transport safety and proof of the excellent result of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government”, the LASWA boss added.

The General Manager maintained that the State government is determined to provide more sustainable investment in inland waterways in order to increase safety and public confidence in the sector.

“Effective safety measures are like sound health, the value of it is seldom known until it is lost”, Emmanuel declared.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

