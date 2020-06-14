Lagos Govt Seals 22 Buildings For Lack Of Building Permits

A file photo of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo: Twitter-@jidesanwoolu

The Lagos State Government has sealed off 22 buildings in the Banana Island and Ikoyi axis of the state for lack of building permits as well as conformity issues.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako on Saturday.

According to Salako, the move was part of the Special Enforcement Operations led by the officials of the Ministry in Ikoyi and environs.

“During the enforcement on Saturday alone, 22 buildings were sealed for lack of building permits and conformity issues. Of this total, 16 were sealed on Banana Island while six were sealed at Adeyemi Lawson, Mcpherson and surrounding streets in Ikoyi,” he said.

Salako, therefore, urged those whose property was sealed due to these infractions to report to the Office of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja to perfect their documents.

The government has also asked property owners in those areas to come forth with the planning permits granted for their building construction and also evidence of stage certification obtained from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or have their buildings sealed.

While maintaining that the government intends to extend the exercise to other parts of the State, Salako declared that the present administration is determined to guard the operative development plans and curb illegal physical developments in Lagos.