Lagos Flood Wreaks Havoc On The Home Of Music Executive, Ubi Franklin

The heavy downpour in Lagos earlier today June 18, has caused major Havoc in the home of music executive, Ubi Franklin.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ubi said his apartment became really flooded after the roof came off.





”At About 5:30am I heard a knock on my door and when I came out it was my PA “sir the house is flooded” everywhere was flooded.

The Roof came off, POP soaked and it was raining directly into one of the guest rooms upstairs and luckily The person sleeping in the room was not hurt.

Stay Safe Guys

I Dey here dey swim for my house

Thank God we are all safe and no one was Hurt.”

