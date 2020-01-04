Lagos Finalizes Negotiation With Union Leaders

LASG Finalize Negotiation with Union Leaders on New Minimum Wage

… Signs Agreement on Modalities for Implementation

Lagos State Government today finally cemented the outcome of the negotiations with the Joint Labour in the State over the implementation of the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustment with the endorsement of an agreement between the two parties.

The agreement was endorsed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the State Commissoner for Establishments, Training and Pensions Mrs Ajibola Ponnle as well as the Permanent Secretary Office of Establishments and Training , Mr Biodun Bamgboye signed as the representatives of the State Government, while the Chairmen of Joint Negotiations Council Comrade Falade Razak, Nigera Labour Congress Comrade Sessi Agnes and Trade Union Congress Comrade Ekundayo Gbenga, signed as representatives of the Joint Labour.

The signing of agreement between the duo of the State Government and JNC as well as the Labour Center was effected after several consultation and negotiations between the two meetings earlier held by the two parties.

Aside the signatories the Agreement was also witnessed by all stakeholders Agencies of government including but not limited to Finance, Economic Planning and Budget, Establishments Training and Pensions, Justice, Office of the State/Local Government Auditor General attended as Government side while Chairmen and Secretaries of All 17 Trade Unions and those of TUC and NLC attended as Trade Side.

The Head of Service assured the various union leaders that the State Government will not renege in implementing all the provisions of the agreement.

He said that the expectation of the State Government is that the workforce should justify the increment and let it translate into increased productivity and efficient service delivery to the citizenry.

Muri-Okunola noted that the State Government is also improving its social infrastructure across the State in order to make the benefits of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment have positive impacts on the workforce

The Commissioner for Establishment, Training Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle commended the union leaders for their doggedness and for seeing the negotiation processes to a logical conclusion, stressing that the Union Leader are worthy representatives of their members.

She said that the State Government should be appreciated for commencing the payment of the new minimum wage and for even paying above the Federal Government benchmarked amount despite several other competing areas of needs.

The gesture, according to her, shows that the State Government cares about the welfare of its workforce and also portrays the Governor’s positive dispositions to matters affecting public servants just as she urged the workforce to be 21st century compliant and sustain the position of the State as the number one civil service in the country.

“Lagos State is the first State in the South to implement the new minimum wage and the only State in the South-West to have done so. Also, Lagos State is one of the first four States in the country to implemented the new payment to its workforce, ” the Commissioner stated.

The Chairman of JNC, Comrade Falade implored the State Government to continue to invest in enhancing the capacity development of the workforce stating that the impact of such exposures will help in achieving improved service delivery.

Also the State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Sessi while commending the State Government for the payment of the New Minimum Wage and Consequential adjustment called for the review of Pension benefits of retired officials from the State Public Service.

She appreciated the Governor for his open door policy and for galvanizing the various union leaders to start the negotiation process on time.

The State Chairman of the TUC promised the State Government that the dividend of the increment would henceforth become visible in the workers output and contributions to the overall development of the State

