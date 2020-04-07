Lagos Discharges One More Coronavirus Patient

The Lagos State Government has released one more Coronavirus patient from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

This was announced by the Lagos state Executive Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu on Tuesday, via his official twitter handle.

Dear Lagosians,

I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

