Lagos discharges 60 patients

SIXTY more Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Lagos State-run isolation centres, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Tuesday.

They were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Land Mark Isolation Centre (Eti-Osa) and Ibeju-Lekki Isolation facilities.

According to the governor, 40 of the all-Nigerian patients are males. Thirty-one of them are from IDH, 19 from the Ibeju-Lekki Isolation Centre and 10 from Land Mark Isolation Centre.

In a statement he personally signed, Sanwo-Olu said the patients were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

As at last night, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stood at 321.

