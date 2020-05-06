Lagos discharges 60 patients

Our Reporter
SIXTY more Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Lagos State-run isolation centres, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Tuesday.
They were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Land Mark Isolation Centre (Eti-Osa) and Ibeju-Lekki Isolation facilities.
According to the governor, 40 of the all-Nigerian patients are males. Thirty-one of them are from IDH, 19 from the Ibeju-Lekki Isolation Centre and 10 from Land Mark Isolation Centre.
In a statement he personally signed, Sanwo-Olu said the patients were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.
As at last night, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stood at 321.