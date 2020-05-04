Lagos Discharges 14 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has announced that 14 recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged from its isolation centres.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known on Monday via its official Twitter handle, saying the 14 patients are Nigerians.

“14 more #COVID19 Lagos patients; 6 females and 8 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH and Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 7 from Onikan, 2 from IDH, Yaba, 4 from LUTH and 1 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 261,” the health ministry tweeted.

As at Sunday, May 4, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is 2,558. Lagos is on top of the list with 1,107 confirmed cases.

