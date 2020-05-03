Lagos COVID-19 Cases Rise To 1,068

A file photo of one of the COVID-19 treatment facilities in Lagos State. Photo: Twitter-@jidesanwoolu

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos State rose to 1,068 on Saturday.

This is according to the latest situation report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Centre (NCDC) on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In a late-night tweet, the agency reported 220 new COVID-19 infections across the country – out of which Lagos has 62 cases.

Other places with new cases include the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – 52, Kaduna – 31, Sokoto – 13, Kebbi – 10, Yobe – nine, and Borno – six.

Five new cases were reported in Edo and Bauchi States respectively, four each in Gombe, Enugu and Oyo, three in Zamfara, two in Nasarawa and Osun, just as Ebonyi, Kwara, Kano and Plateau States have one each.

While the new infections raised the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 2,388, 385 patients have been discharged and a total of 85 deaths recorded.

Although Lagos surpassed the 1,000 mark on Friday, more people have continued to recover from the disease.

According to the NCDC, the state has 789 active cases of COVID-19 with 247 recovered patients and 30 fatalities.

The figure of discharged persons increased after 22 more infected people tested negative twice for the disease.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, revealed that those discharged recently comprised eight females and 14 males – all of whom were Nigerians.

Nineteen patients were discharged from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), two from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and one from the government’s isolation facility in the Lekki area of the state.

As the gradual easing of lockdown begins on Monday, the state government urged residents to support its offensive against COVID-19 and comply with the directives.

These include the use of face mask, maintaining social distancing, and regular washing of hands to help break the chain of community transmission.

