Lagos cautions over fire outbreaks

By Emmanuel Oladesu

Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised Lagosians to take precautionary measures to prevent fire disasters in view of the prevailing harmattan weather which aids the spread of fires. The Governor who spoke through the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter -Governmental Relations, Dr Wale Ahmed, said the people should be cautious because the current low humidity helps fires to spread fast, leading to the numerous fire outbreaks which have been recorded in parts of Nigeria and the rest of the world.

The Governor advised Lagosians to always switch off all electrical appliances, and unplug them while leaving their houses . This also applies to markets and shops in the metropolis. The Special Duties Commissioner quotes the Governor as saying that “if there is no spark, there won’t be spread of fire “ Governor Sanwo -Olu also advised Lagosians to keep gas cylinders in an open space , away from their kitchens , to prevent fire disasters even in the case of a leakage.

He called on the people to invest in basic fire fighting equipment, such as fire extinguishers, to deal with fire incidents before they could spread. The Lagos State helmsman also cautioned against the use of fireworks at this time of harmattan, noting that they could lead to fire disasters if they fall on combustible materials. Governor Sanwo -Olu said, although, Lagos state government is prepared at all times, to respond to emergency situations, it was better and more cost effective to take precautionary measures to prevent disasters, including, fire outbreaks, from happening in the first place.

