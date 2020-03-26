Lagos begins makeshift food markets at schools

Sequel to the directive of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday on more restrictive measures to break the cycle of transmission of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State, the State Government Wednesday set up makeshift markets for food and agricultural produce in selected schools across Local Governments in the State.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal who disclosed this noted that that the aim of setting up the makeshift markets was to provide Lagosians access to food supplies during this restrictive period in order to prevent panic buying following the directive of the State Governor that all markets and stores trading in non-essential commodities be closed.

The Commissioner gave the list of Local Governments where the makeshift food and agricultural markets would be set up as including Mushin, Alimosho, Surulere, Ikeja, Apapa, Lagos Mainland; Eti-Osa; Surulere and Ifako Ijaiye Local Governments.

According to him, the makeshift food and agricultural markets would be located in Schools such as Bishop Aggey Primary School, Ilasamaja; Ajenifuja Primary School, Ilupeju, Mushin; Papa Ajao Primary School, Ladipo Street, Mushin; Akin Ogun Primary School, Mosan; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran; and Animashaun Primary School, Ijeshatedo off Omilani Street, Surulere,

Others are Ikeja Primary School, Ikeja; Opebi Primary School, Opebi, Ikeja; Anglican Primary School, Marine Beach, Apapa; St. Jude Primary School, Ebute- Metta; St. George’s Boys Primary School, Falomo; Community Grammar School, Adelabu, Surulere; Obele Secondary School, Adelabu, Surulere; Fagba Junior Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye; and Stadium High School, Ifako.

Lawal stressed that his Ministry along with the Ministry of Health have put in place safety guidelines at each of the makeshift food and agricultural markets but urged for strict adherence to safety measures by shoppers and necessary precautionary measures of social distancing.

The Commissioner pointed out that there was no need for any panic buying by members of the public particularly since the makeshift food and agricultural markets have been put in place by the State Government to ameliorate peoples’ suffering adding that officials of the Nigeria Police and Neighbourhood Watch would be on ground to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Lawal explained that the chiefs of the fast moving consumer goods have since assured the State Government of their readiness to keep supplies flowing unhindered hence there is no need for any panic buying from shoppers.

He therefore advised all residents of the State to take individual responsibility during this restrictive period by acting positively so that the chain of COVID-19 transmission could be broken in the State.