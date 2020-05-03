Lagos asks discharged COVID-19 patients to self-isolate for 14 days

The Lagos State Government has advised discharged COVID-19 patients to stay at home or isolate for another 14 days after leaving isolation facilities.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Akin Abayomi gave the directive on Sunday while answering reporters question on the possibility of reinfection by those already certified free of COVID-19 during the tenth update on coronavirus by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on at the Lagos House, Marina.

The Governor announced the launching of whistle blower hotlines to enforce strict compliance with its directives as the easing of the lockdown occasioned by Covid-19 commences on Monday.

The hotlines are: 0901-051-3197, 0901-051-3198 and 0901051-3199.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We are encouraging all Lagosians to be on the lookout for those who flout these orders and directives, and to report them to the Hotline, by calling or sending a text message to the hotlines.

“We will investigate all reports, and ensure that we take appropriate action, penalties and sanctions will be accordingly meted out to all those found contravening the directives,” he said.

The Governor said the new phase is a gradual and controlled easing of the lockdown that will last for six weeks in three phases of two weeks each.

“The goal is to enable us achieve a balance between the protection of lives and the sustenance of livelihoods. Following each phase, the Federal and State Governments will review the situation and further adjust the response,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said all movement in and out of Lagos is prohibited except for people carrying out essential services or transporting essential items such as agroproducts, petroleum products, relief items, construction materials and registered courier services.

He however said all public servants in the Lagos State Public Service are to remain at home on Monday.

“From Tuesday, May 5, only critical staff on Grade Levels 15 and above, and who have also been specifically adjudged as critical staff by their Accounting Officers will be expected to go to work.

“In the same vein, all staff of the Local Government and Local Council Development Area Offices in the state are expected to remain at home at this time, unless directed by their LGA or LCDA Chairmen.

“All open markets and stores will be allowed to operate on alternate days between the hours of 9am and 3pm. Markets and Stores selling food items will open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while Markets and Stores selling all other Items, excluding food, will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Private Sector companies and businesses will be permitted to operate within a limited framework. What this means is that any offices and businesses that choose to open are allowed to open only between 9am and 3pm daily; and must limit the number of staff on the business premises to no more than sixty percent (60%) of full capacity, at any point in time.

“Frontline workers across all levels are, however expected to continue working.”

Giving update on the medical situation, the Governor said: “As at yesterday, May 2, 2020, we had 1,084 confirmed cases, while 247 have been treated and discharged. In terms of active cases, we have 791 cases; and very sadly, we have now lost 28 persons to the pandemic”.

Speaking further on the directives, he said for banks and other financial institutions, “we are encouraging them to open their branches and offer their full complement of services to the public. But they must make sure that they comply with all the directives regarding maximum office capacity and physical distancing.

“Manufacturing and construction companies will be allowed to operate between 9am and 6pm. Any such company that has to operate outside these hours must obtain a Waiver from the Lagos State Government.

“The issuance of these waivers will be conditional upon a firm commitment from the applying Company that it will make adequate and complete arrangements for the transportation of staff between their homes and places of work.

“Eateries and restaurants will be allowed to open between 9am and 7pm but only for take-out and delivery services. No in-dining services will be permitted.

“All places of worship, formal or informal, are to remain closed from any form of assemblage or congregational services, until further notice. Let me emphasize that this prohibition applies also to religious gatherings that may be conducted within homes, such as communal Tarawih prayers, or House Fellowships.

“All schools, at primary, secondary and tertiary levels, remain physically closed. Private school proprietors and parents/guardians are encouraged to meaningful dialogue regarding the delivery of education through various online and digital channels, and very importantly, the cost implication of same.

“All Recreational Parks, Spas, Salons, Sporting Facilities, and Public Gyms, Swimming Pools and Sporting Facilities shall continue to remain closed, until further notice.

“Hotels are to remain closed till further notice. However, those hotels being used by the State Government to accommodate frontline medical personnel as well as those hotels designated and being used as Quarantine and Isolation Centers are wholly exempted from this directive.

“Any hotel that is not exempted from this directive, and is found to be open or operational will not only be sealed; but will be prosecuted by the Lagos State Government.

“Commercial / Commuter operations within Lagos State shall be between the hours of 6am and 7pm daily. This applies only to motor vehicles. All commercial motorcycle operations in Lagos State are hereby suspended until further notice. Tricycles operating in unrestricted areas must not carry more than two passengers per trip.

The governor, however said the following measures remain mandatory for all, the use of face-masks everywhere in public, temparature check, and strict adherence to personal hygiene practices: nose and mouth must be covered when sneezing or coughing; hands must be washed or sanitized regularly; and no handshakes or hugs.

“All Buses, Taxis, Boats/Ferries and Tricycles must ensure that they carry alcohol-based sanitizers on board at all times, and ensure that all drivers and passengers wear face masks.

“Regular disinfection or decontamination must be carried out by the management of all Markets, Motor Parks, Boats/Ferries, and other places where people gather,” the Governor said.